Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Youths in Solidarity March

Thousands of Zanu-PF youths from Harare Province yesterday marched from Zanu PF Headquarters to the National Sports Stadium to mark the country's 39th Independence.

Zanu-PF Youth League deputy political commissar Tafadzwa Mudzamiri commended the youths who thronged the Zanu-PF Headquarters saying that this was a clear indication that youths are committed to their party and are patriotic.

"I would like to applaud the youths for coming in their numbers for the Independence solidarity march, this indicates that they are committed to serving both our party Zanu-PF and our nation Zimbabwe at large.

"We are celebrating the 39th Independence under the visionary leadership of our party's First secretary and President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa. This is a clear message to the youths that they must be patriotic and exemplary especially in terms of nation building," he said.

Zanu-PF secretary for Youth Affairs Cde Pupurai Togarepi thanked the youths for coming up with a unique way of celebrating the country's independence.

"To Zanu PF youths I say well done and happy 39th Independence celebrations for leading the way, but these celebrations are not a Zanu-PF affair, but are for the whole country. Independence is not partisan as purported by others, this is a national issue so we expected to have all the youths as long as one is a Zimbabwean."