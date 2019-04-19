Zimbabwe: Afz Hails Corporate Allies

The Air Force of Zimbabwe (AFZ) remains a proud custodian of the skies through support from partners in the corporate world, Air Force of Zimbabwe Commander Air Marshal Elson Moyo has said. Air Marshal Moyo made the remarks while receiving parachutes donated by TN Holdings in an event held in Harare on Monday.

"The AFZ, constitutionally mandated to safeguard the country's airspace, remains indebted to the country's citizenry and the business community in particular, in order to guarantee a safe and conducive environment through its robust and hard-hitting force," he said.

"To our benefactor, TN Holdings, it is only through your support as corporate partners that we stand proud before our nation as the custodians of the skies above you."

Air Marshal Moyo commended the gesture and said the equipment will go a long way in enhancing the AFZ's fighting spirit and safe environment for all.

"The equipment we are receiving today consists of five complete assembly sport type freefall skydiving parachutes, including five GPSs and five Automatic Activating Devices," he said.

"The equipment will go a long way in enhancing our fighting spirit and capability, thus further enhancing a safe environment for economic intimacy for corporates.

"I am reliably informed that branded outfits for our skydivers will also be made available to us soon to complement the equipment before us. This is indeed ample evidence that shows our relations have taken another giant leap forward.

"We, therefore, assure you that the equipment presented today will be put to good use and looked after jealously."

Handing over the equipment, TN Holdings chief executive officer Mr Tawanda Nyambirai said his organisation was proud to be partnering with AFZ and making meaningful contributions to the force.

"We know the AFZ participates in a number of events where they showcase their skills in skydiving where accurate and safe landing is important," he said.

"For example, in the case of the just-ended natural disaster, the force played a role in saving citizens. The equipment will also help in training members of the force in skydiving which is essential during such disasters."