18 April 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Hamad Gives Directives for Remove of Obstacles Facing Organizations' Work

Tagged:

Related Topics

Kassala — Kassal state Governor in Charge, Maj. Gen. Mahmoud Babiker Hamad has given directives for the removal of the obstacles hindering work of the organizations in the state, considering it as an integral partner in the implementation of the development and services that support the state's government programs.

Hamad has referred to the steps taken by the Transitional Military Council and the bias of the armed force to the citizen's side, indicating that the state enjoys security and stability, and works for the communication with neighboring countries and the groups calling for change.

The representatives of the organizations have expressed their stance with the state's government programs through the coordination and the partnership, with the state relevant bodies, calling for the treatment of the problems that face the implementation of the organizations' programs.

Sudan

Protesters Rally Against Military Rule in Khartoum

The main protest group camped out in Khartoum since the ouster of former President Omar al-Bashir, the Sudanese… Read more »

Read the original article on SNA.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.