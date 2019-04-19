18 April 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: SPA Stages Marches in Red Sea State

Port-Sudan — The Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA) staged huge processions Thursday for supporting the sit-in being held before General command of the101 Naval Infantry Division Brigade in Port-Sudan city and a backing up to the legitimate demands for trials of the corrupts and formation of a civilian government.

The marchers using loudspeakers and chanting patriotic slogans have called for a new civilian regime in Sudan.

The marches have moved at Port-Sudan's main streets and joined those who are staging a sit-in in front of command of the 101 Naval Infantry Division in Port-Sudan.

