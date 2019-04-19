Sudan: Attorney General Took Office

Khartoum — The acting Attorney General, Al-Walid Sid-Ahmed Mahmoud, took office Thursday at the Public Prosecution, affirming the important role of the Prosecution in the current critical stage.

He asserted the necessity of the Public Prosecution's role for realizing justice and enforcing the rule of law.

Sid-Ahmed has appreciated the efforts of the Public Prosecution's former staff represented in the Prosecutor General, Omer Ahmed Mohamad, his First Assistant, Hisham Osman, and the Head of the Executive Bureau, Omer Mohamad Ibrahim.