Sudan: Sit-Ins Continue Across Sudan

Khartoum / Port Sudan / El Obeid / Kadugli / El Gedaref / Mukjar — Hundreds of thousands of Sudanese have continued their sit-in since April 6 in front of the army's general command in Khartoum, and at various military units in the country.

They maintain that they are "guarding the revolution so that it cannot be stolen" and "guaranteeing the implementation of all the demands included in the declaration of freedom and change and handing over power to a transitional civil government."

In Khartoum the mass sit-in in front of General Command continued. Also sit-ins are being maintained in front of army units and military teams in Port Sudan, El Obeid, Kadugli, El Gedaref, and Mukjar that started three days ago.

On Wednesday, Khartoum witnessed two demonstrations by journalists and doctors in support of the Sudanese revolution . Also demonstrations in Sinja, Sennar and Port Sudan in eastern Sudan, El Abbasiya and El Tartar and Kadugli in South Kordofan and for the third day in a row in Central Darfur, similar demonstrations in support of the Sudanese revolution and demand the implementation of all its demands.