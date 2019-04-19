Algeria: Media - Algeria's Current Situation Requires Professionalism, Respect of Ethics

Algiers — The minister of Communication, spokesman of the Government, Hassane Rabehi, said Thursday the current sensitive situation in Algeria requires that the media behave with a sense of responsibility, professionalism and respect of ethics and deontology.

News industry mangers must "provide true news and be equal to the awareness-raising mission in favour of the country's interests, especially in this sensitive situation which requires that everybody behave responsibly," contributing in the commendable efforts to achieve the expected goals," the minister told reporters on the sidelines of a visit to the headquarters of Algeria's broadcasting centre TDA.

"Be they public or private media outlets, we hope that professionalism and respect of deontology principles prevail," he said.

"The statement published Wednesday by the Broadcasting Regulatory Authority (ARAV), in this context, "highlighted significant rules that may serve as a basis to the information industry in our country."