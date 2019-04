Head of the State Abdelkader Bensalah, has received Thursday in Algiers Former Speaker of National People's Assembly Abdelaziz Ziari, President of El Moustakbal Front party Abdelaziz Belaid and lawyer Miloud Brahimi, as national personalities, said a communiqué of the Presidency of the Republic.

Those meetings "are part of the Head of the State's willingness to dialogue for the treatment of the political situation of the country," said the same source.