Khartoum — The Ministry for Foreign Affairs has denied reports circulated by a sattelite TV channel claiming that the government of the Sudan refused to receive a delegation of the State of Qatar led by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister.

The ministry's spokesman, Ambassador Babiker Al-Siddiq, told SUNA that arrangements are in fact underway to receive a high-level Qatari delegation that will visit Khartoum, Sudan, soon.