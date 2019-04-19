Sudan: European Countries Confirm Participation in Gum Arabic Conference

Khartoum — The Secretary-General of the Gum Arabic Council and Chairman of the Committee for the Program and Activities of the World Gum Conference Dr. Abdul-Majid Abdul-Gadir stressed that Sudan is keen to see all international bodies concerned dealing in gum Arabic, take part in the conference set to take place in Khartoum, 1-3 May 2019.

Dr. Abdul-Gadir told the Sudan News Agency (SUNA) from Paris which he is currently visiting within a tour to Western European countries, that he met French companies importing gum Arabic from Sudan and which after processing is exported to the United States American, Western European countries and East Asia,.

He pointed out that the said companied have confirmed their participation in the conference and the gum Arabic products exhibition accompanying the conference.

Dr. Abdul-Gadir revealed that he extended invitation to Professor Sanchez to take part in the conference. Professor Sanchez is specialized in the chemistry of gum Arabic in French universities and supervises several postgraduate studies in the gums and foodstuffs, adding that the French Nixer Company which has been involved in importing gum Arabic throughout the past 30 years taking away over 40,000 tons of gum Arabic, most of which from the Sudan, will also take part in the event in Khartoum, Sudan.

He added that the visits would continue Tuesday to include Germany and the Netherlands to send out invitations for participation in the conference.