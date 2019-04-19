Ghana to Host African Green Revolution in September

press release

Ghana will host the African Green Revolution Forum (AGRF) in Accra in September on the theme, "Grow digital, leveraging digital transformation to drive sustainable food systems in Africa."

This is the second time Ghana is hosting the forum after it hosted the maiden edition in 2009. The country was selected to host this year's forum due to its agricultural leadership on the continent and her pro-agriculture technology policies.

The forum is considered the world most important and impactful programme for African agricultural industry players who would take practical actions and share lessons that will move agriculture in Africa forward.

It is a unique multi-disciplinary forum where delegates will discuss and commit to programmes, investments, and policies that can counter the major challenges affecting the agriculture sector on the African continent.

Launching the event in Accra, the Minister for Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, said the objective of the forum was to provide a platform for governments and their partners in the development communities to formulate agricultural policy tools and mobilise resources for investment in priorities aligned to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG's) and the Malabo 2014 Commitments.

He said Ghana was honoured to have another opportunity to host this forum especially, at the time when Agriculture had taken a centre stage in the country's development agenda.

'The forum will provide us with the opportunity to share with and learn from our peers on the use of digital technologies to accelerate agricultural growth,' he said.

Dr. Akoto added that the government has prioritized agriculture through increased budget allocation and the development of flagship programmes like the planting for food and jobs which is transforming the agricultural sector.

Mr. Lionel Zinsou, Former Prime Minister of Benin and member of the Board of the Alliance for a Green Revolutions in Africa (AGRA) which hosts the AGRF Secretariat, said Africa had seen unprecedented growth and adoption of digital technologies and has an opportunity to the agricultural transformation progression of the past.

The AGRF 2019 will evaluate how far the continent has progressed in the past decade and look at ways to jumpstart what needs to be done differently in the next five to ten years to put Africa's agriculture on a new footing with digitalization as a key driver.

