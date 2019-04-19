Zimbabwe: Billiat Seeks Momentum Ahead of Afcon 2019

Warriors forward, Khama Billiat is targeting a strong finish to his season with his South African Premiership side Kaizer Chiefs, as he prepares for Zimbabwe's participation at the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals in Egypt.

Billiat is set to play a crucial role in Zimbabwe's campaign at the continental showpiece, in Egypt, in two months' time and is looking to enter the tournament on a good note.

The 28-year-old former Mamelodi Sundowns player, has however endured a frustrating period at Chiefs, having missed three of their last eight games due to little niggles and contributing just two goals since the end of January.

With only a hand full of games left in the season, he will have to pull up his socks in order to gather momentum, while winning the Nedbank Cup could also prove a massive confidence boost.

Ahead of this weekend's semi-final against Chippa United, Billiat has admitted he will need put extra effort, to get back to his best not only for the AFCON but because "you never know who is watching."

"Definitely, it will give you confidence before AFCON and you'll be on top of your game if you actually finish the season strong," said Billiat.

"Going to such a big tournament with a lot of confidence will help you, and it's always a player's aim to be on top of his game," the Warriors talisman said.

"Also, it's not only for AFCON, you never know who is watching and what happens after, so every game and every time you're given a chance, you need to be on top of your game - because you're always as good as your last game."

Zimbabwe has a tough draw' after being placed in Group A with the hosts' Uganda and Democratic Republic of Congo.

Billiat will need all the confidence he can get being Zimbabwe's talisman, as they open the tournament against the Pharaohs in front of 75'000 home supporters at Cairo International Stadium on June 21.

"Egypt are going to need more confidence as well because they have more pressure - they are playing at home and they are expected to win'" Billiat said.

"I just hope we will look at it positively' just try to match them' because we believe in our squad that will be chosen."