Zimbabwe: Local Movie Mirrors Pakistan Events

A new movie titled "Lord of Kush" inspired by a tragic incident that took place in Pakistan years ago is on cards and is expected to première sometime in June.

The 94-minute feature movie stars South African actress Thandile Sotomela as Dr Nthobo in Skeem Sami, Zambian actress Nancy Handabile, UK-based Zimbabwean actor Abraham Kausa, Tinopona Katsande and Stella January, among others.

It also features some actors from Pakistan and the film was produced by producer Tendai Maduwa.

In an interview, Maduwa said he was inspired by true life events of the Peshawar School Massacre in Pakistan to come up with this touching movie.

"I was in Pakistan years ago and there was a school (Peshawar) that was bombed by the rebels and killed innocent children and that incident motivated me to pen this film," he said.

He said the movie tackles issues to do with peace, tolerance and just living together as a people first before considering religious, political, racial or tribal differences."

In the movie a retired professor imposes Christianity to Islamic kids and this triggers reaction that leads to the bombing and the unfolding of many other activities.

"In her bid to help the underprivileged children of the city of Kush, a retired professor Patrice, the mother to the Zimbabwean Ambassador to Pakistan Hon Jerald Muchisoni, imposed Christianity to these innocent Islamic kids.

"Could this be the reason why her only granddaughter Nontokozo was kidnapped and led to the massacre of thousands innocent School children? Is this rebel group connected to the one that bombed the east bank Arena?

"When the community discovered that they were fighting this Christian rooted family for the selfish reasons of their Governor, the Lord of Kush Rashid, will they stay together and tolerate each other regardless of different religion? All these questions are answered in the movie," said Maduwa.

Maduwa is a multi-talented person who has published books that include "Nuggets of Success" Poetry book called "Marry My Language".

He has also featured in many local dramas and movies like the Shona production "Zvirimudzimba" and movies "The Visit" and "My Lady" amongst others.