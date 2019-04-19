Zimbabwe: Akbay Expects Thriller

NGEZI Platinum Stars coach Erol Akbay is expecting a thriller when his team battle high-riding Chicken Inn in a Castle Lager Premiership battle at Baobab this afternoon.

The former Highlanders mentor says his team has been creating a lot of chances which they have been failing to convert.

"We have a good team capable of competing with the best in the league, but the problem we have faced so far this season is our failure to score," he said.

"We have been doing well in the past three games, but scoring has been the problem. We have to improve on that aspect of the game.

"Chicken Inn have been impressive so far, but every game is different. We are Ngezi Platinum, not a small team and very difficult to beat at home."

For the former Ngezi Platinum trio of Clive Augusto, Benard Donovan and Tichaona Chipunza, this fixture carries a lot of emotions.

"We don't have to pay any particular attention to the players who were at Ngezi, but are now with Chicken Inn," said Akbay.

"We have to play our own game and see what we can do. We have to focus, play our normal game and take our chances to win this one. The match is particularly important for us as we need to win and shape our season."

Ngezi beat Chicken Inn 1-0 in the corresponding fixture last year at the same venue with Augusto the scorer.

Elsewhere, Yadah host TelOne at Rufaro, while Bulawayo Chiefs, who remain the only team yet to pick a point so far in the marathon, are at home to ZPC Kariba.

Army side Black Rhinos lock horns with CAPS United tomorrow at Rufaro.

Fixtures

Today

Yadah v TelOne (Rufaro)

Bulawayo Chiefs v ZPC Kariba (Luveve)

Ngezi Platinum v Chicken Inn (Baobab)

Tomorrow

Black Rhinos v CAPS United (Rufaro)

FC Platinum v Hwange (Mandava)

Sunday

Chapungu v Harare City (Mandava)

Monday

Dynamos v Herentals (Rufaro)

Manica Diamonds v Mushowani(Gibbo)

Highlanders v Triangle (B/F)