Nigeria: Wike Suspends 12 Council Chairmen

Port Harcourt — Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has notified the state House of Assembly of the suspension of 12 chairmen of local government areas for failing to attend a certain state function.

The suspension was conveyed in a letter to Speaker of the House titled: Notice of Suspension of the Chairmen of Twelve Local Government Councils, citing section 64 (3) of the Rivers State Local Government Law No. 5 of 2018."I hereby serve you notice of the suspension of twelve local government council chairmen for security reasons for approval and ratification," the letter reads.

They are: Philemon Kingolo (Okrika); Tom Aliezi (Emohua); Daniel E.O. Daniel (Abua/Odual); Tony Phimoore (Degema); Lahteh Loolo (Khana) and Paul Kobani (Gokana).Others are, Ben Eke (Ahoada East); Samuel Nwanosike (Ikwerre); Philip Okparaji (Ikwerre); Paul L. Paul (Andoni); Christian Nwaiwu (Omuma) and Erasmus Victor (Ogu/Bolo).