Tanzania: LaLiga Side Sevilla Set for Historic Visit in Dar es Salaam

The SportPesa Tanzania confirmed yesterday that Spanish LaLiga giants Sevilla FC will land in the country during their preseason tour and play a friendly match with either Simba SC or Young Africans on May 23rd at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

The Spanish club who have clinched the LaLiga title once and won the UEFA Europa League five times will step in the country thanks to coordinated arrangement done by SportPesa and LaLiga.

Speaking at a press briefing yesterday, the company's Director of Administration and Compliance Abbas Tarimba said the visit of Sevilla surely indicates that SportPesa is serious in terms of uplifting football standards in the country.

"As you know, LaLiga is one of the best leagues in the world hence the coming in of Sevilla will be a good platform for our teams to learn one or two things from them as far as football is concerned," Abbas said.

He added that since SportPesa is continuing to expand its wings and collaborate with high profile football clubs in the world, this time around, they have seen it necessary to trap a Spain based club.

He further narrated that the coming in of European teams will help to sell Tanzania abroad and show other clubs that the nation is best for them to conduct their preseason tours while at the same time scouting the available football talents bestowed in the country.

Deputy Minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports Juliana Shonza lauded SportPesa for their endeavours to promote and help develop football in the country, saying bringing a team of Sevilla stature will to a great extent help promote the country.

Minister for Natural Resources and Tourism, Hamisi Kigwangalla said his ministry was making arrangement to take Sevilla in one of the National Parks in the country, with an objective to promote the country's tourism.

"We believe that taking a team of Sevilla status to our National Parks will be a visibility opportunity to market tourism attractions in Tanzania," said Kigwangala.

On his part, Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) General Secretary Kidao Wilfred commended SportPesa Tanzania for facilitating the visit of Sevilla saying that spirit is health for the development of football in the country.

"This will be an opportunity for our teams and management of the clubs to learn many things ranging from administration and how they excel in their league," he said.

He continued: "Preparation for Sevilla tour are unfolding well and we will ensure that the match expected to be played is arranged according to international levels.