Tanzania: Unicef Assures Govt on HIV Programmes' Support

THE United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has assured Tanzanian government of its continuous support towards provision of future directions of scaling up comprehensive HIV prevention programmes to the youth, especially adolescent girls and young women.

The Fund's Chief of the HIV and AIDS, Ms Ulrike Gilbert-Nandra made the commitment in Dar es Salaam during the Annual National Adolescence Girls and Y oung Women Stakeholders' meeting, organised by the Tanzania Commission for AIDS (TACAIDS), where various stakeholders, from both public and private sectors presided over.

The meeting, among others, discussed how best the stakeholders would prevent adolescent and young women from engaging in activities, which endanger their health and developments.

The UNICEF Chief said that, the Fund's overall emphasis was on reaching the most deprived and vulnerable adolescent and young people so that they too have a fair chance in life.

Acting TACAIDS Director General, Mr Jumanne Isango commented that adolescent girls and young women are among the major victims of the social and economic impacts of the scourge, which further push them to engage in activities that endanger their health and developments in totality.

He added that the available data shows that compared to other groups, adolescent girls and young women live in poor condition to extent that they cannot cope with the challenges around them, due to lack of specific policies for empowerment, cultural and traditional barriers, among others.

Executive Secretary of National economic Empowerment Council (NEEC), Ms Beng'i Issa who represented the Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office responsible for Policy, Parliamentary Affairs, L abour, Employment, Y outh and the Disabled, said that HIV continues to be a threat to economic and social development in the country.