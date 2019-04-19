Tanzania: Govt Admits Depression Major Brain Threat

Dodoma — The Parliament heard on Thursday that depression now becomes a major threat to brain health among Tanzanians.

Deputy Minister for Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, Dr Faustine Ndugulile, said the government was aware of the growing health threat, and assured that Centres offering counseling to the affected people are available countywide.

Equally, he appealed to the legislators that voters with such problems should visit the Centres or anyone with a symptom of the disease. "We have enough drugs for people with brain diseases," Deputy Minister Ndugulile pointed out.

DrNdugulile made the statement in response to a question from Rombo legislator, Joseph Selasini (CHADEMA), who asked whether the government was ready to set up counseling centres countrywide to help those suffering from brain disorders in the public.

In his basic question, Njombe Urban Member of Parliament (MP-CCM), Edward Mwalongo,however, sought to know the government's plan of treating and house people with brain disorders from roving around in Streets and endanger public lives.

Dr Ndugulile hinted that the ministry has plans to improve health service in the country, including brain disorders.

The deputy minister, however, called upon the public especially people or relatives of the ones suffering from brain disorders to enroll them in the facilities and get treatment.

"The duty of protecting public health starts from the family level, but communities have been marginalizing the people with brain diseases and allow them walk around the streets," he said.

Equally, he reminded the local governments, district administrations as well as religious leaders on their responsibilities to keep those affected in safe places.

Dr Ndugulile noted that treatment for the people was free, and insisted that such diseases can be treated.