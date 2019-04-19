Malawi: PAC Warns Religious Leaders Against Endorsing Candidates in Malawi Watershed Polls

Quasi-religious body, the Public Affairs Committee (PAC) has sternly warned religious leaders against endorsing political candidates in the forthcoming election, saying this is a recipe for anarchy.

Spokesperson for PAC Father Peter Mulomole has said this following a flooding of endorsements from religious leaders who tell their flock to vote for a particular presidential candidate.

The latest is Evangelical Pastors Alliance which has endorsed Malawi Congress Party (MCP) candidate Lazarus Chakwera.

But Mulomule described this as shameful.

"You can't tell everybody in your church to vote for a particular candidate. People have a right to vote for a Peter Mutharika or Saulos Chilima. You cannot impose a presidential candidate on people, this is shameful," he said.

Describing the move as selfishness as well, Mulomole told religious to put their hands off politics, saying their involvement could be a recipe for anarchy ahead of the May 21 highly contentious elections.

President Mutharika is facing stiff competition from Chilima and Chakwera as analysts say this year's polls are unpredictable with the coming in of Chilima and UTM on the political terrain which in the past was dominated by DPP and MCP.

On the other hand, United Democratic Front (UDF) which on paper was written off is showing signs of a formidable force on the ground as its presidential candidate has now rolled a campaign trail.