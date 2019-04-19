Tanzania: Create Friendly Policies for Investment, Small Traders, Speaker Urges

Dodoma — Speaker of the National Assembly, Job Ndugai has advised the government to ensure that good investment environment and policies are in place to allow small traders and agro-processing industries to grow.

Mr Ndugai said that small agricultural processing industries require conducive environment to grow and be able to compete in local and international markets.

He also noted that lack of financial services in rural areas has been a great setback to the growth of agriculture in such set ups.

"Small scale producers need good environment to grow and support to enable them reach their desired international standards" he pointed out, adding that training is very important on this.

He was speaking, while presiding over a public lecture on Futures of Food provisions organized by the Institute of Finance Management (IFM) in collaboration with the Netherland based University of Groningen.

He called upon the IFM to see if can help provide training on business skills in agriculture domestically.

He also noted that investment in agricultural research is important in identifying new technologies that are useful in dealing with effects of Climate Change.

According to the speaker, more resources should be channeled to agricultural research in order to help small scale farmers cope with climate change.

MrNdugai, who later launched the Bachelor of Science in Economics and Finance (BEF) a new faculty introduced by the IFM, scheduled to start in the 2019/2020 fiscal year, and thanked the institution for coming up with such good courses, which meet the current demand.

"I congratulate IFM and wish you all the best on the move to start courses, which suit the modern needs, and I know will be hot cake in the country" he pointed out.

Earlier while presenting the topic of 'Future Food provisions,'Prof Jan Willem Velthuizen of the University of Groningen, noted that with the increasing population of people globally, food production remains one of the great challenges.

He argued that by 2030 the world population will be 8.3 billion people, but the challenge is how to get more 50 percent of energy, 40 percent more water and 35 percent more food for them.

The Professor highlighted that five megatrends that shape the future of businesses, consumers and governments in the agri-food industry is urbanization, resources, demography, technology and economy.

"Demographically, the number of young people in developing countries is rising very fast as on urbanization, growth of cities is at two speeds" he said, adding that seven of the fastest growing economies in the world are in Africa.

He added that the Agrifood industry climate is a flux and it is unclear how it will evolve.