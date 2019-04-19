Africa: Abuja to Host 2019 Africa Senior Beach Volleyball Championship

Nigeria Volleyball Federation (NVF) President, Musa Nimrod has revealed that the country is ready to host the 2019 Africa Senior Men and Women Nations Beach Volleyball Cup from April 21 to 28 at Jabi Lake Park, Abuja.Nimrod, who doubles as the chairman of Nigeria Beach Volleyball, said the country accepted to host the competition due to its consistency and successes in beach volleyball in the continent.

"I want to tell the world that all is set for Nigeria to host the Africa Nations Beach Volleyball Cup Seniors for both men and women. It is also my joy to see Nigeria host an Africa championship because the country has been consistent in the beach volleyball for over a decade," he said.

Nimrod added that the federation was working round the clock to ensure a successful championship, saying that all logistics for the event were in place.

"Last year, the country hosted the U-21 Africa Men's Championship and we got good commendation from CAVB for our organisation and attitude towards the developmental programmes. This time around, we will not let the African body down.

"I want to thank CAVB President, Dr. Amr Elwani for the moral support he has been giving to Nigerian Volleyball. I want to assure him that Nigeria will not let Africa down in the age grade tournaments this year," he said.Meanwhile, Nimrod has praised the teams participating in the Africa Zone Three Volleyball Championship, holding at the University of Lagos, for giving their best in the competition.