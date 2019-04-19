Tanzania: Yanga Princess Coach Vows to Bounce Back

THE head coach of the Dar es Salaam-based Young Africans Princess Mohamed Hussein 'Mmachinga' has assured the team's supporters positive results in their remaining matches of the Women Premier League. The team confront Simba Queens, Baobab, JKT Queens and Evergreen in their remaining matches. Speaking after their 2-1 loss to hosts Alliance Queens, at Nyamagana Stadium in Mwanza on Thursday, Hussein said his team played well but minor mistakes cost them.

He said the league is difficult because each team is working hard to win their home matches but promised that they will work hard in order to make sure they finish in the top five positions in the league standing. Yanga Princess are now placed seventh in the ongoing premier league standing after gathering seventeen points.

Alliance Queens' goals were netted by Asha Khamis in the 51st and 54th minutes while Yanga princess consolation goal was netted by Mwapewa Mtumwa in the 78th minute. Alliance Queens Head Coach Ezekiel Chobanka congratulated his players for their second consecutive win in the league.

Chobanka expressed optimism that his team will finish in good position because his players' performance was improving daily. The former Mvuvumwa coach, Chobanka said his team will work hard to make sure they are winning their weekend match against JKT Queens at General Isamuyo stadium.

Alliance Queens who are sponsored by GF Trucks & Equipment are now placed third on the log with 32 points after 15 outings.