Tanzania: Lugalo's Friday Golf Fiddle to Honour Malawi Open Winners

TANZANIA People's Defence Forces (TPDF) Lugalo Golf Club in Dar es Salaam, has announced to utilise this week Friday Fiddle tournament as a welcome party for its golfers who excelled in the just ended Malawi Ladies Open Championship.

Friday Fiddle is normally played on Friday, but this time around it will be staged on Saturday to pave a way for the Good Day. Lugalo Captain Japhet Masai said in Dar es Salaam yesterday that preparation for the 18- hole event has been finalised and the course is in a good shape for the showdown. "We are happy to invite all golfers to come forward and take part at Friday Fiddle which this time around will be celebrating the success of our players in Malawi Ladies Open," he said.

He added that there will be a welcome party for players in the evening after competition and appealed golfers to come at the event and cheer together. Masai said that National Sports Council (NSC) acting secretary general Alex Mkeyenge is expected to be the event's chief guest.

The event is jointly organised the Club committee members and Breakfast Group. He added that Lugalo Club is delighted to see the national ladies golf team star, Angel Eaton winning the title on Sunday to add another major title in her cabinet. The three-day competition held in Lilongwe over the weekend saw Tanzania taking two top positions as Vicky Elias finished overall runner up in the event that drew top golfers from all over the continent.

Both are Lugalo golfer's and are good example of the successful campaign initiated by the club to promote the sport in both junior and senior categories. Lugalo Ladies Captain Ayne Magombe has also invited golfers, especially ladies to come in a big number to support them and make an event successful.