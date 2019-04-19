Tanzania: TFF Clarifies On 20,000 U.S. Dollars From CAF

The Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) has come out to react on a damaging circulating report by African soccer whistleblower, which embroils the federation in corruption scandal. According to the reports, the sacked Confederation of African Football (CAF) General Secretary Egyptian Amr Fahmy, accused his boss Ahmad Ahmad of bribes and misuse of hundreds of thousands of dollars, according to officials and an internal document.

According to a report published on SuperSport on Thursday, the document, sent on March 31st by Fahmy to a FIFA investigations committee, accuses Ahmad of ordering his secretary general to pay 20 000 US dollars bribes into accounts of African football association presidents. They included Cape Verde and Tanzania. The document also accused Ahmad of costing CAF an extra $830 000 by ordering equipment via a French intermediary company called Tactical Steel.

Fahmy lost his job at an executive committee meeting in Cairo on Thursday, prior to the draw for the Africa Cup of Nations finals and he was replaced by Mouad Hajji, from Morocco. Reacting to the accusations, TFF General Secretary Kidao Wilfred has said the federation and its president Wallace Karia had received clean money from the CAF.

In his statement issued to the media late on Wednesday, Kidao said during the CAF Executive Committee Meeting held on May 8th 2017 in Manama, Bahrain, it was approved that all African football associations will receive 100,000 US dollars. Kidao said from the amount, it was approved that all African football association presidents will be entitled to receive 20,000 US dollars for domestic and foreign travels because are normaly not being salaries.

He further said that 50,000 US dollars was allocated for youth football development and 30,000 US dollars for referee's miscellaneous. However, Kidao said shortly after receiving the amount, president Karia ordered that the amount to be used to cover the costs of various federation activities. "We vehemently refute allegations involving TFF president Wallace Karia that he received the amount illegally.

The amount was approved by legit CAF meetings," Kidao said. He said the federation was in consultation with its lawyers to seek legal advice or take legal action(s) against all those who are circulating the report.