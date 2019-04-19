Tanzania: Bahi People Press for Transparency

BAHI District residents want the government to increase transparency in the ongoing development projects, to enable them raise queries over inexcusable delays. They were speaking in Ibihwa Ward recently, during a capacity building training session for Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) on responsibility and transparency, especially on public audited reports.

Capacity Building is one of the projects currently being implemented by the Non-Governmental Organisations for Dodoma (NGONEDO), which is sponsored by the French Embassy under the supervision of the Foundation of Civil Society. During the training, Ibihwa resident, Ayub Juma said there was a need to question all the projects that were delayed by the authorities.

"For example, there's only one water pump in our ward and our people do not know the projects that are currently being implemented," he remarked. Another resident, Vincent Bernard, said there was also a need for conducting good governance training, to enable them to know their crucial rights.

He was seconded by Mr Clement Magawa, who requested Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) to conduct awareness training from the grassroots level. Bahi Community Development Officer, Awadhi Mayega was, however, quick to remind the people to attend crucial village meetings so that they can be updated on ongoing projects.

The facilitator of the training project, Mr Barnabas Moya, said the freedom to information was the constitutional right of every Tanzanian and that wherever transparency prevailed, development was inevitable. NGONEDO coordinator, Edward Mbogo said that with proper budgeting, attaining national development was easy. He stressed on all inclusive and transparent government.