Tanzania: Boy Aged 7 One of 3 Murdered in Kagera

AUTHORITIES in Kagera Region are investigating incidents in which three people were separately killed, including a seven-year-old boy who was initially abducted while returning home from school. Kagera Regional Police Commander (RPC), Revocatus Malimi said on April 5, this year, Ismail Hamis (7), a Standard One pupil at Kishanda Primary School in Muleba District was abducted by unknown people.

His decomposing body was found on April 16, a banana plantation belonging to Coretha Francis (54), a resident of Ihunge village, in Kishanda Ward. The RPC said Coretha died in the wake of her house being set on fire by an irate mob, which also destroyed her banana plantation. Mr Malimi also said that Stephen Sospeter (37) a militiaman employed by Tanzania Forest Services (TFS) in Missenyi District was killed by unknown people last Tuesday.

Eight suspects are being interrogated by police over the incident, he said. Mr Malimi warned people against taking the law in their own hands and instead report suspected offenders to nearest police stations. The warning comes amid reports indicating that violence against children increased in the first half of this year compared to the same period last year.

The Executive Director of Legal and Human Rights Centre (LHRC), Ms Anna Henga revealed that 394 children were reportedly raped across the country each month from January to June, 2018 saying that major perpetrators included relatives and nighbours. Ms Henga said that out of 6,376 incidents of violence against children, 2,365 cases involved rape while 533 involved sodomy.

She said sodomy incidents increased from 12 in the first half of 2017 to 533 in the first half of 2018. Such incidents were common in primary and boarding schools. In Tanzania, The Law of the Child Act, 2009 (Cap. 21) stipulates that a child shall have the right to life, dignity, respect, leisure, liberty, health, education and shelter from his parents or guardians.