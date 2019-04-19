Tanzania: You Must Serve the Wananchi, Cadres Told

CHAMA Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) Ideology and Publicity Secretary, Humphrey Polepole says many Non- Governmental Organisations (NGOs) have lost direction in providing services to people.

In the light of that, he has directed the ruling party's leaders to serve wananchi diligently by addressing the various challenges they were facing. Mr Polepole was speaking here when opening a politics and publicity training session for Dodoma party leaders.

"At some point I was leading one of the biggest NGOs in the country, but going by what I am observing now, many of them have lost their vision; and so, as CCM leaders we should discharge this role," he said. He asked them to do so by adhering to the highest degree of ethics in serving the nation and pick up their phones whenever people call to voice their concerns.

"Any CCM leader who has any position in the government should tackle problems facing our people instead of living the task to NGOs which have actually not been wholly truthful. The Ideology and Publicity Secretary further directed ward political committees to emphasize and prioritise agendas that are geared at bringing about development, as well as briefing people on what the government is doing for them.

He said his party was fully committed to continue serving all citizens, vowing that it would not be shaken by the political opposition. CCM Regional Chairman, Godwin Mkanwa said during the last election, the party lost six wards, but four of them were subsequently recovered. He declared that the other two would also be recovered.