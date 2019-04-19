Sierra Leone: Power Outage Hits Pademba Road Court

Magistrates and other workers at the Pademba Road Courts have expressed frustration over the incessant power outage at the court facility, thus demanding immediate intervention by the Electricity Distribution and Supply Authority (EDSA).

On Monday, April 8th, the Judiciary of Sierra Leone transferred all magistrates' courts from the main Law Court building at Siaka Steven Street, to the Pademba Road Court.

Speaking to this medium, one of the magistrates, who preferred anonymity, expressed that the power outage was seriously affecting their work because the court rooms were now congested with people.

The magistrate called on the appropriate authorities to speedily address the issue, so as to enable them do their work effectively.

"My brother, we are having serious problem here with electricity supply. Sometimes the place becomes so hot to the point that we feel upset to do our work," the magistrate said.

Another magistrate, who also preferred anonymity, expressed similar concern, stating that all arrangement should have been put in place before the judiciary took the decision to transfer all Magstrates'court to Pademba Road.

Also, frequenters at the Court expressed similar frustration, stating that the court is too small to accommodate the influx of people appearing for different matters.