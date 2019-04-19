Sierra Leone: Correctional Service to Install Cameras in All Facilities

The newly approved Director-General of the Sierra Leone Correctional Service, Joseph Lamboi, has on Tuesday told Members of Parliament that they have procured cameras that would be installed in all correctional centres across the country.

He made the above disclosure while being interviewed in Committee Room No 1, as a nominee for the position of Director-General of the Sierra Leone Correctional Service before the Committee on Appointment and Public Service.

"As at now, we have procured cameras which we want to install at the male Correctional centres where we can monitor them on 24\7 hour to see anything coming in or out of the prison," he said.

He further told the committee that they were ensuring that they uphold the human rights of inmates.

He said there have already been some reforms since the enactment of the Correctional Service Act 2014.

Deputy Director-General, Kofie Frank Harman said he was ready to working with his boss because regimentally, "we obey the orders of our superiors."

"We are at all times prepared and ready to work under the directions of whosoever is your superior," he said.

Also, the newly approved chairman for the Political Parties Registration Commission, Abdul Masiyambah Bangura, told the committee that he was not a card carrying member of any political party because "I knew that if one has to go to the Bench, you must be seen to be neutral."

He said his ambition has always been at some point to go to the bench, hence he never registered with any political party.

"My understanding of the Act is that no Chairman of the Commission can be partial. If you choose to be partial you stand the risk of non-cooperation from the other political parties and if you want the cooperation of all parties you must be seen to be impartial," he said.