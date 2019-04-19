South Africa: No Major Delays As Slow-Moving Pilgrimage to Moria Commences

Already slow-moving traffic on the road to Moria is expected to increase by Friday afternoon as annual pilgrimage has seen the R71 backed up from the early hours of the morning, the Limpopo Department of Transport reported.

Spokesperson Matome Moremi-Taueatsoala said apart from a few minor collisions, in which no injuries or fatalities were reported, traffic was slowly but surely flowing to the town without any major delays.

Thousands of Zion Christian Church congregants were expected to reach Moria by nightfall, he said.

Church leaders had an agreement with bus services transporting worshippers to start their trips from 00:00 and to ensure that the vehicles had roadworthy certificates, which were supplied as proof prior to the journey, Moremi-Taueatsoala explained.

In comparison to previous years, flow was currently much better managed, he said.

"Officials are doing a good job to manage the traffic and the situation is under control," Moremi-Taueatsoala added.

Deputy President David Mabuza and senior government officials are expected to join thousands of worshipers of the St Engenas Zion Christian Church during the Easter Sunday Pilgrimage.

"The St Engenas Zion Christian Church continues to play an important role in praying for peace, prosperity and moral regeneration in our country, continent and indeed the entire world," his office said in a statement.

News24