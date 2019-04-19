South Africa: Limpopo Targets Easter in Quest to Be Tourism Mecca

POLOKWANE, (CAJ News) - THE Limpopo Tourism Agency (LTA) is making the most of the Easter period to market the province as a leading domestic destination of choice in the country.

LTA views Easter as an important period because Limpopo is home to some big name churches in South Africa.

Officials said the target market will be the visiting friends and relatives (VFR's) and potential tourists visiting the province.

The objectives for the recently-launched Easter campaign are to educate and raise awareness about Limpopo's product offerings, to promote Limpopo as an accessible, value-for-money destination for all within and beyond the borders of the province as well as position Limpopo province as a favorable leisure tourism destination of choice.

"There are so many places to visit as (when) people are in the province," said Nomasonto Ndlovu, LTA Chief Executive Officer.

She mentioned these to include Kruger National Park, Mapungubwe National Park and World Heritage Site, Bela Bela Hot Springs, Marakele National Park, Vhembe and Ribola Art Route.

There will also be the Peter Mokaba Stadium Music Festival and Mall of the North Marathon during Easter.

"Our daunting responsibility at hand is converting our huge numbers of VFR into real holiday makers, which we are optimistic will impact on tourism," Ndlovu said.

"This is our obsession now as we embark on this journey and more work will be done to better understand our target audience and core source markets, especially the Southern African Development Community (SADC) component."

Upcoming events set for Limpopo later this month include the Gin Festival, Polokwane Beer Festival, Magoebaskloof Farm Run, Turkish Food Festival and Polokwane Mayoral Road Race.

The province is also a cultural hub and mostly home to the BaPedi, VaTsonga and Vhavenda groups.