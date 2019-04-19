South Africa: John Craig Expands Further With Eastgate Store Opening

Johannesburg — JOHN Craig, the men's clothing retail store, has opened another prestigious store at Eastgate Mall in Johannesburg as part of its expansion exercise.

There are plans to open new outlets in fashion trendsetting malls like Mandela Square in Sandton, Canal Walk Shopping Centre in Cape Town and Menlyn Park Shopping Centre in the capital Pretoria.

The company recently opened more stores in Centurion and Johannesburg South.

"We are predominantly in Limpopo, Mpumalanga, Free State probably where we have little bit of presence is the Western Cape and that is the journey we need to take," John Craig Chief Executive Officer Lily Moreira, said

John Craig has 108 stores countrywide.

It has already expanded its stores to Namibia where there are six outlets.

"The thing with John Craig has been around for many years because we have been traditionally secondary malls like Tzaneen Mall in Limpopo and Canal Walk Mall, Johannesburg the brand awareness isn't quite there where we want it to be but East Gate Mall is a milestone for us," Moreira added.

John Craig was established in 1947. It has for years been known as classical and traditional but since 2017, it has changed its look to suit younger people.

"If we have learnt anything over the last ten years, it's that a number things change. First of all customers no longer wanted formal clothes they wanted casual," Moreira said.

The event in Eastgate hosted A-lister celebrities such as actor, Vuyo Dabula, and presenters Jonathan Boynton Lee and Mxolisi Masango as well as social media sensation Dimpie Dimpopo and wheelchair tennis star, Evans Maripa.