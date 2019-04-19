Sudan: Demands for Al-Bashir's to Face ICC Trial

Khartoum — HUMAN rights groups are demanding the handover of deposed Sudanese president, Omar Al-Bashir, to the International Criminal Court (ICC) to stand trial for crimes against humanity, war crimes and genocide.

The demand comes after the confirmation Al-Bashir, who was overthrown in a military coup last week, was now detained in the notorious Kober prison in the capital Khartoum.

Joan Nyanyuki, Amnesty International's regional director, said the disgraced leader must be immediately handed over to the IC for due process to be followed.

"His case must not be hurriedly tried in Sudan's notoriously dysfunctional legal system. Justice must be served," Nyanyuki said.

The human rights advocate said an ICC trial was vital for the victims of the atrocious crimes that led to Al-Bashir's indictment and must constitute a first step in ensuring justice and accountability in the country.

"Sudan must take urgent steps to rebuild its justice sector but, in the meantime, the only way victims of his alleged crimes will see progress towards justice are if Bashir faces a fair trial at the ICC."

ICC has issued two arrest warrants for Al-Bashir for his alleged masterminding of the atrocities in Darfur.

The first was issued against him in 2009.

"More than a decade after the first arrest warrant, the time has come for Al-Bashir to face justice at the ICC," Nyanyuki said.

Al-Bashir is accused of grave human rights violations since assuming power in a coup in 1989. The interim government has insisted he would be tried locally.