Somalia: Brace for Longer Drought, Experts Warn

Somalia and Somaliland should brace for a biting dry period for the next three days.

According to a report by the UN arm Food and Agriculture Organization FAO, apart from few areas in Somaliland and a few pockets in Bay and Bakool regions in the south where light rains are expected .

The rainfall forecast for the coming seven days indicates the possibility of more rains towards the end of the week in Somaliland, most parts of southern regions and the Ethiopian highlands.

Other areas including Puntland, and central regions will remain dry or receive minimal rains during the coming week.

River levels along the Juba and Shabelle Rivers saw a slight increase over the last few days following light to moderate rains in the Ethiopian highlands.

However, the levels are still way below the normal and more significant rains are needed to bring the levels back to normal.

Users are advised that this is a forecast and at times there may be discrepancies between forecast and actual amounts of rainfall received.

The forecast, observed river levels and rainfall amounts are updated on a daily basis .