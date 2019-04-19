Somalia: Cabinet Minister Loses Five Family Members in Cold Blood

deputy minister of fisheries Omar Abshirow has lost five family members in a gun attack in Mogadishu.

Four other were hospitalised, according to a family member Mohammed Ali

The incident which took place at Wadajir District of Mogadishu Moahmed saw armed men in truck open fire on the family who had visited their uncle Abishirow , who is now in hospital.

The assailants, five in number did not say the motive of the attack.

The incident brings to ten the number of people killed in Mogadishu in two days.

A day ago, a car bomb along the Mukarama street claimed five people and injured at least ten others.

Radio Dalsan contacted the minister who is also a federal member of parliament, currently in Anakara for an official visit said he was shocked and hopes the government expedites investigations .

"I don't know why these innocent people were killed " added the assistant minister