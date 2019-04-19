Liberia, Niron Metals Company Sign MOU to Export Iron Ore

The MoU relates to the use of existing rail and port infrastructure

The Government of Liberia (GoL) and Niron Metals Plc (Niron or the Company), have jointly announced the signing of an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) regarding the passage through Liberia of iron ore from the Zogota iron ore deposit in neighboring Guinea (Zogota or the Project), a release from the African Press Organization (APO) has said.

The MoU, according to the APO, relates to the use of existing rail and port infrastructure in Liberia.

Niron Metals PLC is a private company established to review and capture long-term value creating opportunities in the global industrial metals and mining sector by leveraging the significant expertise, strong track record and networks of its principals.

Niron will target producing (or near production) assets that can be developed or improved through the application of operational excellence and optimized financial structures. Niron aims to invest in industrial metals such as iron ore, nickel, chrome and manganese, committed to achieving the highest environmental, social and ethical standards in all its activities.

The signing of the MoU follows the joint vision of economic cooperation, expressed by the leaders of Guinea and Liberia, (Presidents Alpha Condé and George Weah) at a meeting held in Dakar on Tuesday, April 2, 2019.

The Government of Guinea has already given authorization for Niron to export material from Zogota in compliance with the Mining Code of the Republic of Guinea 2013.

The chairman of the Liberian National Investment Commission (NIC), Molewuleh Gray said, "this agreement opens a new chapter and supports the development of a world-class mining and logistics project for the benefit of the people of the Mano River Union (MRU) Basin.

"The government will now initiate discussions with the railway and port concessionaire, relating to third-party access rights. Thereafter we anticipate accelerated tripartite discussions to commence," Sir Mick Davis, Chairman of Niron said.