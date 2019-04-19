Liberia: LINAM Holds Choral Music Concert for Good Friday

Also celebrating the legacy of Liberia's only ethnomusicologist, the late Professor Agnes Nebo vonBallmoos

The Liberia National Academy of Music (LINAM) will again present to its audience and fans a Grand Easter Peace Concert today, (Good Friday), April 19, 2019 at 5:30 PM at the First Presbyterian Church, the corner of Broad and Johnson Streets, Monrovia. The Easter Concert, which LINAM holds every year on Good Friday, focuses on Sacred Choral Music celebrating the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ and as well as promoting the peace of Liberia. The Academy believes strongly that the Liberian society especially the youths need to experience these kinds of performances so as to maintain and educate the new generation of Liberia's cultural heritage and exposure to classical music which is a global therapy to national healing.

An internationally respected music scholar and educator, Liberia's only ethnomusicologist, the late Professor Agnes Nebo von Ballmoos took the helm of the UL Music Department in 1961 and developed the University of Liberia Chorus into one of Africa's cultural crown jewels, reflecting Professor von Ballmoos' vision of Liberian culture, through choral music.

This year's Easter Peace Concert will celebrate the legacy of Liberia's only ethnomusicologist, the late Professor Agnes Nebo von Ballmoos. Professor von Ballmoos served as Chairperson of the University of Liberia Music Department and was Principal Conductor of the UL Chorus. She trained the UL Chorus into a very professional Choir which toured many parts of Africa and Europe. She wrote many Liberian traditional songs portraying the various tribes and cultures of Liberia. Her legacy was indeed to promote Choral Music, showcasing the cultures of Liberia. As such, the Academy through its Chorale the Liberia Premier Choral Society will perform few pieces from the professor including western Classical that were performed by her during her musical lifetime.

If you have ever witnessed and enjoyed any Classical or Choral Event, this one will be an unforgettable concert bringing together professional Liberian singers and performers. The Concert will also feature the Angelic voices of Dr. Arthur S. Lewis, a professional Choral Institution as well.