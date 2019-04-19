South Africa: Abalone Found Abandoned in Warehouse at Paarden Island

press release

For the second day in a row Crime Intelligence investigations have yielded successful results.

This afternoon at approximately 12:30 members from Crime Intelligence and the Flying Squad conducted a search operation at a warehouse in Gray Street, Paarden Island, where they uncovered an illegal abalone processing facility.

Numerous bags and containers filled with abalone, steel cooking pots, gas cylinders, scales, bags of salt and other items of equipment were seized.

No arrests were effected but investigation into the recovery continues.

In an unrelated incident on 18 April 2019, during the early hours of the morning, a person was spotted carrying a bag on the coastline, at Melkbosstrand by Cape Town Sea Border Unit, during anti-poaching coastal patrols in the area.

The person was stopped and searched and found to be carrying abalone. The 38-year-old man was arrested for possession of abalone without a permit and taken to Melkbosstrand SAPS, where the items were counted and found to be:

-22 units of abalone with shell.

-132 units of abalone without shell, worth an estimated street value of R 46 000.

He is due to appear in the Atlantis Magistrates Court on Tuesday, 23 April 2019 on the mentioned charges.