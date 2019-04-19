Namibia: The Namibian Newspaper Cup Soccer Tournament Kicks-Off

Hardap governor Esme Isaack officially opened The Namibian Newspaper Cup soccer and netball tournament at Mariental Stadium on Friday morning.

Addressing the opening ceremony, Isaack said sport is one of the fundamental tools for nation-building and the enhancement of people's livelihood.

"Sport can be a vital tool to unite the Namibian nation, therefore let us all jealousy safeguard our peace, stability and unity for the common good of all of us in the Namibian House - Harambee, she said.

The governor said even without a formal education, through sports one can have the opportunity to change one's living condition and that of the extended family.

Against this background, she urged participants to capitalise on this opportunity to scout for talent during the annual The Newspaper Cup soccer tournament, which is sponsored by Standard Bank Namibia with the government, Coca-Cola, Netball Namibia, Namibia Football Association, the Namibia Sports Commission and the Namibia Broadcasting Corporation as partners.