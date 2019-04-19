South Africa: Triple Murderer Gets 22 Years Behind Bars

press release

The Northern Cape SAPS Management commended the Investigating officer- Captain Kobus Nel, Advocate Adele Van Heerden of National Prosecuting Authority including Judge Sharon Erasmus for working in the interest of the community by ensuring that the triple murderer is removed from the society.

The presiding judge in this case Judge Sharon Erasmus of the Northern Cape High Court seated today in De Aar, sentenced Dumisani Magagula for effective 22 years behind bars, on four counts, that is house breaking and triple murder.

He was sentenced as follows;

Count one (1) house breaking - 6 months imprisonment;

Count two (2) House breaking and murder of Glenwill Sam Makaleni (Father / Husband) - 22 years imprisonment;

Count three (3) Murder of Gladys Hanna Makaleni (Wife/Mother) - 22 years imprisonment;

Count four (4) Murder of Gladwill Winston Makaleni (Son) -22 years imprisonment

All sentences shall run concurrently, as he will serve effective 22-years behind prison doors.

Dumisani was found guilty for the triple murder of the Makaleni family in De Aar on 05 November 2016. On the day of the gruesome murder, Dumisani gained entrance through the window and murdered Mr. Makaleni, Makaleni's wife and their son.