South Africa: Suspect Arrested for Possession of Unlicensed Firearm in Bishop Lavis

press release

The immediate response by Bishop Lavis SAPS members on information received, led to the arrest of a 24-year-old suspect for the possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

Earlier today, Thursday 18 April 2019, members were busy with patrols in the Bonteheuwel area, when they received information that gangs are busy planning a possible attack in the area. The members made their way to the mentioned location and when they entered Medlar Street, they noticed a suspicious looking man. They stopped and searched him, and found him to be in possession of a 9mm pistol, a magazine and eight rounds of ammunition.

The 24 year old suspect was detained at Bishop Lavis SAPS and is expected to appear in court on Tuesday 23 April 2019 on charges of possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.