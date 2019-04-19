South Africa: Three Suspects Arrested Following Shootout With Police in Germiston

press release

Police arrested three suspects today 19 April 2019 at about 13.00 and recovered two unlicensed firearms.

It alleged that the Johannesburg Flying Squad responded to a vehicle lookout, Ford Fiesta, after they failed to rob one shop in Eastgate Mall.

The members saw the suspected vehicle in Van Buuren Road in Bedfordview, then gave chase and ordered suspects to stop. Suspects then started to shoot at the Police, police returned fire. Suspects drove into Eastgate Shopping Centre parking area where they were cornered by the police and arrested.

The arrested suspects will appear in Germiston Magistrate's Court on Tuesday 22 April 2019.