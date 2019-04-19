South Africa: Easter Holiday Traffic Picks Up

Road users are being urged to exercise caution across the country ahead of the long Easter break, amid surging traffic volumes.

Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) spokesperson Simon Zwane said there would be high police visibility on roads.

Regarding major traffic choke points and popular routes for holidaymakers over the Easter period, Zwane confirmed that the roads had become busier from 11:00 on Thursday.

One of the busiest routes in the country during the Easter holiday period is the N3 highway, which links Johannesburg and Durban. Heavy traffic is also expected on the N1 and N4.

Zwane said there were roughly 1 500 vehicles an hour heading to KwaZulu-Natal from Gauteng and other provinces, while there were more than 1 600 vehicles an hour on the N1 to Limpopo.

He noted that there was also a dramatic increase in road volumes on the N14 in Mpumalanga, as well as the N2 in the Western Cape.

Easter Monday is usually the busiest day of the year on the N3, said N3 Toll Concession spokesperson Con Roux.He said between 2 500 and 3 500 vehicles an hour were expected to be on the N3 toll route at peak times

Source: News24