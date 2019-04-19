South Africa: Ramaphosa Doesn't Need to Disclose Son's Financial Interests Because He Isn't a Dependant - Presidency

President Cyril Ramaphosa does not need to declare his son Andile Ramaphosa's financial interests because he is not a dependant.

This was the Presidency's rebuttal on Thursday to DA leader Mmusi Maimane, who viewed the president's declaration of business interests and noted that the business relationship of his son Andile with corruption accused company Bosasa had not been disclosed.

Maimane, who viewed the declaration at the Union Buildings in Tshwane on Thursday, said Ramaphosa misled his own Cabinet and breached the Executive Code of Ethics.

"I can confirm that President Ramaphosa has failed to declare the clear conflict of interest that exists between himself, his son Andile, and the corrupt systems management company Bosasa," Maimane said.

However, Ramaphosa's spokesperson Khusela Diko told News24 that Andile was not a dependant, so the president was under no obligation to declare his financial interests.

"The law does not require him to declare for a non-dependent child," Diko said.

According to 5.1 b of the Executive Ethics Code, the financial interests of the president's spouse, permanent companion or dependent children must be declared.

News24 previously reported that Andile admitted that Bosasa paid him R2m in a business deal he "sincerely regrets".

No shareholdings declared

Maimane also noted that Ramaphosa did not declare any earnings from any shareholdings he may hold, and only declared two companies - a cattle farm and a game farm.

"He declares no earnings from any shareholding which for me is a concern because frankly, we all know that Mr Ramaphosa is a serious businessman," Maimane said.

Diko said it was on record, that when Ramaphosa took the position of deputy president, that he divested all his business interests and only retained interest in his cattle farm and game farm which did not do business with the state.

"The president disposed of his shareholding in the Shanduka group, which was the umbrella group for his business interests in November 2014, after he was elected deputy president of the Republic."

Bosasa donation

Maimane also told the media the R500 000 donation that Ramaphosa received from Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson for his ANC presidential campaign in 2017, was not declared by the President.

"The fact of the matter is that we all know that he has already received a donation for his CR17 campaign. We already know that his son is doing business with Bosasa. None of it is declared," Maimane said.

"And what other companies have the practise of giving gifts to the president that have not been declared? That's the question we should all ask."

EXPLAINED: Bosasa CEO's R500K donation to Ramaphosa's campaign, and why it has nothing to do with his son Andile

"This should have been declared for the people of South Africa because Bosasa is doing business with the state."

Diko told News24 that when it came the donation, the matter was before the Public Protector and the president was fully co-operating with the investigation.

She added that Maimane's comments and the viewing of the declaration of financial interests were nothing more than an election stunt on the part of the DA.

Maimane said that he would be approaching the Public Protector to formally include the president's omission in her ongoing investigation into the relationship between Ramaphosa and Bosasa as well as the donation received.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Source: News24