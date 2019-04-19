18 April 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: KZN Factory Worker Sustains Burn Wounds After He Is 'Steamed' At Work

By Canny Maphanga

A factory worker sustained moderate burn wounds to his upper body after he was "steamed" at work in Amatikulu, north of Durban in KwaZulu-Natal.

The incident occurred at around 12:00 on Thursday.

"Paramedics arrived on the scene to find the man in a serious condition. Immediately assistance was required and due to the distance and terrain, the Lenmed1 Aeromedical Helicopter was dispatched to assist with an emergency care practitioner on board," Rescue Care spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said in a statement on Thursday.

The patient was stabilised and flown to a nearby hospital for further medical attention.

Investigations into the incident are continuing

