Nairobi — Jonathan Toroitich, the son of former President Daniel arap Moi is dead.

Toroitich, a renowned rally driver passed on in Nakuru on Friday evening.

In a statement, his brother Senator Gideon Moi described him as an amiable, social, down to earth and industrious man.

"We are distraught as family and we ask for your prayers and seek your understanding and indulgence to allow us mourn privately," the Senator said.