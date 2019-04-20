19 April 2019

Deutsche Welle (Bonn)

South Africa: Church Roof Collapse Kills 13

Heavy storms caused a church roof to collapse near Durban, killing 13 and injuring 16 others. Some had been staying at the church overnight when the incident happened.

Thirteen people were killed when a church roof collapsed during mass near the eastern South African city Durban, officials said Friday.

The tragedy happened during Thursday evening Passover service at a Pentecostal church in the town of Dlangubo following storms.

"The roof of the building collapsed because of heavy rains last night ... at this point we have a total of 13 fatalities," said Lennox Mabaso, spokesman for Kwa-Zulu Natal province's traditional affairs department.

Sixteen people were also injured.

South Africa's News24 reported that some people were sleeping at the church when the roof collapsed.

Meanwhile, several people were injured across the Kwa-Zulu Natal as a result of storms.

cw/rc (AFP, AP)

