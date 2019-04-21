Nigeria: Kogi - Normalcy Returned to Bagana Community

Normalcy has been restored in Bagana community, Omala local government area of Kogi state after a bloody clash that claimed lives and property.

The police authority confirmed the clash at Ogba community where the whole community was sacked and several lives lost .

However, residents have started returning since security operatives deployed to keep vigil certified that the community is now safe.

Sule Adaji who had all his personal effects burnt down during the attack with his house appealed to the state government to come to their aide in order to cushion the effect of the devastation.

Speaking with LEADERSHIP Sunday, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Mr Williams Aya stated that adequate security has been put in place in the affected areas and normalcy has returned.

It would be recalled that herdsmen allegedly attacked Bagana community in Omala local government area during which residents were rendered homeless.

Communities mostly affected in the mayhem include Ogba, Bagana and Otutubatu .