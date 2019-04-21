21 April 2019

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Abuja Airport - Operation Resumes in New Terminal After Fire Scare

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Abuja City

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has announced the resumption of flight operations at the new terminal of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, hours after a fire scare on Saturday.

FAAN's Regional General Manager, North Central, Sani Mahmud, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that normalcy had since returned to the terminal.

Mr Mahmud said that Turkish Airlines' Abuja-Istanbul flight, TK064, had commenced checking in as at 9 p.m.

"This is to inform you that THY FLT TK064 en route ABV-IST has commenced checking in processes in the NITZ and everything has been hitch-free," he said.

There was panic earlier at the terminal when smoke emerged from a section of the facility leading to the suspension of operations at the terminal.

FAAN later disclosed that there was no fire outbreak, explaining that the incident was as a result of the system that came up when it sensed high ambient temperatures and sprayed fire extinguishing agent.

FAAN further explained that the residue of powder sprayed by the system was what was seen in the cloud as smoke.

NAN

Nigeria

Kogi - Normalcy Returned to Bagana Community

Normalcy has been restored in Bagana community, Omala local government area of Kogi state after a bloody clash that… Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.