Sudan: Sheikh Younis - 'Sudan Must Remove All Traces of Al Bashir Regime'

Khartoum — Sheikh Matar Younis, a well-known Central Darfuri Muslim cleric and activist, has reaffirmed that reforming Sudan and achieving justice would only by removal of all traces of the regime led by President Omar Al Bashir.

The outspoken Sheikh Younis, who spent time in detention under the Al Bashir regime in 2018, arrived in Khartoum last week. He said that

The sheikh expressed his happiness and joy about being able to come this month inhaling the scent of freedom, while last year he came to Khartoum in April shackled.

He praised the revolutionaries throughout the country, especially the displaced people in Darfur, South Kordofan and Blue Nile, and all officers of the Sudan Armed Forces who stood up with the revolution and protected the protesters.

He called on the revolutionaries to unite and guard the gains of the revolution until reaching its stated goals.

He called on the Interim Military Council to exercise wisdom and hand over power to a civilian government and demanded the release of all detainees and prisoners and giving priority to the displaced people and refugees.

*Sheikh Matar Younis is a visually impaired religious teacher who was arrested by the Sudanese National Intelligence and Security Services (NISS) in Zalingei city, Central Darfur on 1 April 2018 and charged with espionage. He was freed on July 26 following an international chorus for his release.